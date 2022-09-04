Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.43% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 788,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 284,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.