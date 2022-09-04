Financial Comparison: Allbirds (BIRD) versus Its Competitors

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allbirds to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allbirds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 233 1275 1994 58 2.53

Allbirds presently has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 171.06%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.28% 15.59% 7.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -5.65 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.17

Allbirds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allbirds rivals beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

