Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 13,363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 531.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

