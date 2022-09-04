Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 10,964 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 441.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

