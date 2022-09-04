Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5,799.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

