Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 633.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

