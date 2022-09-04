Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after buying an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,649,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,608,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.