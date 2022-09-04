Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.11% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $44.29.
