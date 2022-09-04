Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

NYSE NET opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,361 shares of company stock valued at $16,871,003. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

