Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $2.96 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

