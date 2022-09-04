First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up about 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.19 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.