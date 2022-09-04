First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.50 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.95.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

