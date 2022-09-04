Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

FISV opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

