Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

