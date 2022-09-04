Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.67. Fluent has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
