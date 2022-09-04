Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.67. Fluent has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.