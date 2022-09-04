ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.6 %

ForgeRock stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 213,370 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.