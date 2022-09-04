Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,566. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

