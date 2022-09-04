Friess Associates LLC Acquires 260,322 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 382.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the quarter. ACM Research comprises approximately 3.6% of Friess Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ACM Research worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 263.0% in the first quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,442 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 909.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 587,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 317,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $865.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.