Friess Associates LLC Acquires 316,452 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Friess Associates LLC grew its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the quarter. Assertio makes up 1.8% of Friess Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,595. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

