Friess Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. 421,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,307. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

