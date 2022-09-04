Friess Associates LLC Cuts Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Friess Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,891. The company has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -339.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.