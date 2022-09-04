Friess Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Friess Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Barrett Business Services worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $564.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

