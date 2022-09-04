Friess Associates LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEHR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.48. 974,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,055. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $368.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

