Friess Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 84,924,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,553,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

