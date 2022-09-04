Friess Associates LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Lithium Americas makes up approximately 1.4% of Friess Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Afton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,487. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

