Friess Associates LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Friess Associates LLC trimmed its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. EnPro Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Friess Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of EnPro Industries worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,981,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,265,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NPO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. 32,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.47. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.