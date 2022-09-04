Friess Associates LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,333. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

