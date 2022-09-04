Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $857,706.08 and approximately $79,058.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

