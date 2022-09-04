Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.