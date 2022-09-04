Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

