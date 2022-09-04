Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

