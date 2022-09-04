Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 495 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBERY. UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $542.00.

Shares of GBERY opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Geberit has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $83.59.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

