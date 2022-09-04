Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $398,402.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

