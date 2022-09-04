Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $525,965.00

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $344.51 million and $525,965.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 345,483,403 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

