General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,973 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,860,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

