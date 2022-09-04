Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to -3% to $2.35-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.01. 404,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,435. Genesco has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

