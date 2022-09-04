Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 6,737,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

