Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Head-To-Head Survey

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 15.03% 42.92% 13.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 5.39 -$63.65 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 2.93 $6.23 billion $3.28 19.46

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ERYTECH Pharma and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00 Gilead Sciences 1 9 4 0 2.21

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats ERYTECH Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine cancers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

