Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

