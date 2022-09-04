Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,838 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

