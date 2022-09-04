Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,949 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 1,011,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after buying an additional 936,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,754. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $63.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

