Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. 463,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

