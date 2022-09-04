Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.07. 1,277,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,831. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $471.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,267.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

