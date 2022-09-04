Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,489. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.