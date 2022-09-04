Global Social Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $201.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $701,770.25 and $201.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

