GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Hits $203,187.66

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $203,187.66 and $175.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.47 or 0.07847249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00161863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00302553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00779570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00595358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001158 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. "

