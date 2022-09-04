governance ZIL (GZIL) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, governance ZIL has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.27 or 0.00057103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $9,592.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

governance ZIL Profile

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

