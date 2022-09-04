Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 253,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,504. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

