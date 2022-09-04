Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $664,417.22 and $400,693.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132533 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

