Graviton (GTON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00836953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015649 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.