Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $64,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

