Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,957 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southern were worth $45,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

